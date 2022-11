Voters heading to polls for midterm elections: CBS News Flash Nov. 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day is here, and candidates made their final appeals to voters until the last hours. The drawing for the world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot had to be postponed due to a technical glitch. And if you're heading to the polls early, you might have a front row seat as the sun, Earth and moon line up for a total lunar eclipse -- the last one until 2025.