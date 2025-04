Volodymyr Zelenskyy's full 2025 60 Minutes interview in Ukrainian Ukraine's president speaks with Scott Pelley about what it could take to end Russia's war in Ukraine, and his recent confrontation in the Oval Office with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. This interview is untranslated and shows Zelenskyy’s answers in Ukrainian. The interview has been lightly condensed for clarity.