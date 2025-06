Voices from "The Q": A prison podcast In this special two-part report, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel goes inside San Quentin State Prison in California, to which inmates are now applying to get in, due to its innovative programs, from college courses to a prison newspaper and the wildly popular podcast, "Ear Hustle," produced by the inmates themselves. "The Q," as it's known, is now providing hope – even to those sentenced 50 years to life – that there will be life beyond prison.