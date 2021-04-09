Live

Watch CBSN Live

Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad meet in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad to Moscow to discuss the Syrian civil war. It is the first time Assad has left his country since the outbreak of the war more than four years ago. Mark Phillips reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.