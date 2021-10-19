Virginia's governor race in final stretch with two weeks left before Election Day

Live

The race for governor in Virginia is in its final stretch with just two weeks to go before Election Day. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin have clashed on several issues related to schools from charter schools to vaccine mandates for teachers and students. Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
