Local Matters: Familiar face to take the stage in Virginia's gubernatorial debate Thursday A familiar face will be taking the stage in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate this week. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin will face off one day before early voting begins in the state. Charlotte Rene Woods, a local and state government reporter for Charlottesville Tomorrow, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest in Virginia's race for governor.