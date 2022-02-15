CBS News App
Vincent Simmons freed after 44 years in prison
A Louisiana man is out of prison after 44 years. Vincent Simmons was convicted of attempted aggravated rape of twin 14-year-olds in 1977. He has maintained his innocence; they have maintained he is guilty. David Begnaud reports.
