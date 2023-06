Vigilante justice on the rise in Haiti amid gang violence Vigilante justice is on the rise in Haiti as more people fight back against violent robberies and other crimes committed by gang members. A Haitian human rights group says at least 160 suspected gang members have been killed by civilians. Garry Pierre-Pierre, the founder and publisher of the Haitian Times and a former Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times, joins CBS News to discuss.