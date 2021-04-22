Live

Watch CBSN Live

Video shows police pepper-spraying 15-year-old

Police in Hagerstown, Maryland have released body-camera video of an officer pepper spraying a 15-year-old girl after she refused to put her feet inside a police cruiser. CBSN's Reena Ninan and DeMarco Morgan have more.
