Vice President Kamala Harris visits U.S.-Mexico border Vice President Kamala Harris is in El Paso, Texas, for her first visit to the southern U.S. border since taking office. The visit follows months of pressure from Republicans for Harris to visit the region after being tasked with addressing the causes of migration from Central America. Caitlin Dickerson, a staff writer for The Atlantic, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the significance of this visit.