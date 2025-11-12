Venezuelan opposition leader "convinced" that Maduro will soon fall amid U.S. pressure Over the past several weeks, the relationship between the United States and Venezuela reached a boiling point as the U.S. launched a series of strikes against vessels alleged to be carrying drugs. Now, Venezuelan military exercises broadcast on state TV suggest the threat is being felt by its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Margaret Brennan spoke to David Smolansky, one of Venezuela's opposition leaders, about the country's future.