Vatican dismisses gay priest

The Vatican dismissed a priest after he told a newspaper he's gay, that he's in a relationship and then called for a change in the Catholic Church's stance on homosexuality. It comes on the eve of a major meeting of bishops. Vinita Nair reports.
