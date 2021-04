Vanessa Williams on Miss America apology, "The Good Wife" In 1983, Vanessa Williams made history as the first black person to be crowned Miss America. But she was forced to resign when nude photos of her were made public. She soon took back control of her career as a Grammy-nominated singer and an actress on the big screen. Williams joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her Sunday debut on CBS’ “The Good Wife,” the public Miss America apology and her husband, Jim Skrip.