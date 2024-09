Vance-Walz debate rules set as Trump, Harris hit campaign trail Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on CBS News before the November election. This comes as Vice President Kamala Harris travels to the U.S.-Mexico border and Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Camilo Montoya-Galvez report.