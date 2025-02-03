Watch CBS News

Vice President Vance marks 2 years since East Palestine train derailment

Two years to the day since a disastrous train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, a new lawsuit alleges the crash caused the deaths of several people. Norfolk Southern Railroad, the company involved in the crash, has agreed to pay millions in clean-up efforts and medical testing following a separate lawsuit. CBS News Pittsburgh reporter Chris Hoffman is in East Palestine, where Vice President JD Vance visited Monday.
