Vice President Vance marks 2 years since East Palestine train derailment Two years to the day since a disastrous train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, a new lawsuit alleges the crash caused the deaths of several people. Norfolk Southern Railroad, the company involved in the crash, has agreed to pay millions in clean-up efforts and medical testing following a separate lawsuit. CBS News Pittsburgh reporter Chris Hoffman is in East Palestine, where Vice President JD Vance visited Monday.