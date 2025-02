Vance in Paris after questioning authority of U.S. judicial system Vice President Vance landed in Europe on Monday for an artificial intelligence summit after questioning the authority of the U.S. judicial system in a social media post. CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more from Paris. Then, Dave Weigel, politics reporter for Semafor, and Sabrina Rodriguez, national political reporter for The Washington Post, join to unpack Vance's comments.