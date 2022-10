Uvalde school superintendent retiring: CBS News Flash Oct. 11, 2022 The Uvalde, Texas school superintendent, Hal Harrell, says he’s retiring at the end of the school year. He and other officials have faced heavy criticism in the wake of the school shooting there last May. The case of missing 20-month-old Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is now also a criminal investigation. And pioneering radio DJ Art Laboe, who’s credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died at 97.