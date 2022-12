Uvalde officials file suit for access to school shooting records: CBS News Flash Dec. 2, 2022 The city of Uvalde, Texas has filed a lawsuit demanding the district attorney turn over investigative materials from the Robb Elementary School shooting. Former President Barack Obama visited Georgia to campaign for Senator Raphael Warnock in his runoff election battle with Herschel Walker. And a Frenchwoman has made history in Qatar as the first female to referee a men's World Cup match.