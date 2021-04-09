Usher on racial injustice, inspiration behind new song, "Chains" Usher’s self-titled debut album dropped when the star was just 15 years old. In 21 years, he’s put out seven studio albums, selling more than 65 million copies, topped Billboard charts and won Grammys. His new song, "Chains," offers a powerful message, as facial recognition forces fans to see those he considers victims of racial profiling and police brutality. Usher joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the inspiration behind his new song.