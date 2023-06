U.S. to admit nearly 40,000 migrants monthly via mobile app Homeland Security officials say the U.S. plans to expand the processing of asylum seekers along the southern border by admitting nearly 40,000 migrants at official crossings each month. The process, beginning this month, will allow migrants waiting in Mexico to make an appointment through the government mobile app CBP One. Officials plan to issue over 1,200 appointments per day. CBS News reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.