U.S. surpasses Biden's goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccines administered in his first 100 days The U.S. has met the Biden administration's goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in his first 100 days -- and did so weeks ahead of schedule. The president celebrated this milestone at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, where the agency made a big change to its guidelines that could get more children back into classrooms. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and a professor of otolaryngology at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, joins Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.