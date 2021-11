U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Pfizer boosters for adults without underlying conditions Pfizer submitted a request Tuesday to amend the FDA emergency use authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to include all individuals 18 and older. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the latest on booster shots and vaccines for kids ages five to 11.