Supreme Court hearing arguments in Mississippi case that could challenge abortion rights across U.S. A case before the Supreme Court Wednesday could decide the fate of abortion rights across the U.S. Carol Sanger, author of "About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America" and a professor at Columbia Law School, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect from both sides, as well as how overturning Roe v. Wade could affect abortion laws.