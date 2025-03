U.S. support for free speech drops by 3%, survey finds A new survey released Monday by the nonpartisan think tank Future of Free Speech found a 3% drop in support for free speech in the U.S., which puts America's rank at number 9 out of the 33 countries surveyed. The survey tracks global attitudes toward allowing controversial speech, criticism of the government, media freedom and an open internet. Executive Director Jacob Mchangama joins CBS News to unpack his organization's findings.