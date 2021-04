U.S., Russia hammer out temporary truce deal for Syria CBS News is learning details about the temporary ceasefire secured by the U.S. and Russia in Syria. Secretary of State John Kerry said overnight the pause in fighting will go into effect in a week. The deal will allow food and humanitarian aid to reach Syrians starving in areas under siege by the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Holly Williams reports from Kilis, Turkey, along the border with Syria.