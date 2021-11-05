Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. rebounds with 531,000 new jobs in October

U.S. companies added 531,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, a sign the economy is healing from the pandemic. But as Americans reenter the workforce, some are finding it hard to land a job. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.