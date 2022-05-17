U.S. preparing for potential end of Title 42 with ramped-up vaccine program A federal judge could decide this week whether to lift the Title 42 immigration policy. The CDC announced in April it was ending the public health policy, saying it's no longer necessary given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic and resources available to fight COVID-19. But proponents of the policy say health care and law enforcement systems would be overwhelmed by an influx of migrants if Title 42 ends. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with the Department of Homeland Security's chief medical officer about what officials are doing to ensure migrants are protected from COVID-19.