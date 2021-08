U.S. to advise on COVID vaccine booster shots U.S. health officials will soon recommend booster shots for most Americans 8 months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines. CBS News' Michael George reports on the latest, and Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to explain why boosters will be needed.