U.S. officials rejecting Afghans' requests to enter nation on humanitarian grounds New data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services shows that more than 46,000 parole requests have been submitted to the agency by Afghans since July 2021. Of the fully adjudicated applications, fewer than 300 have been approved and more than 4,200 have been denied. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez breaks down the findings.