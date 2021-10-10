Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. officials hold meetings with the Taliban

U.S. officials and senior Taliban representatives held their second day of talks in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday. CBS news senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the agenda of the meetings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.