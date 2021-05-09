U.S. not doing enough to defend against Russia's cyberattacks, Morell says American intelligence officials say Russian cyberattacks could threaten the 2018 and 2020 U.S. elections. Now an essay in the Washington Post by former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell warns Russia never stopped cyberattacks, and the U.S. government has not done much to stop them. Morell, a CBS News senior national security contributor, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the U.S. can protect itself and why Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine democracy.