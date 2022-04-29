Watch CBS News

U.S. Marine veteran killed fighting in Ukraine

Willy Joseph Cancel, a U.S. Marine veteran, was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his family said. His widow told CBS News "he just wanted to help people." Charlie D'Agata reports.
