U.S. housing insecurity amplified by pandemic The COVID pandemic has amplified a growing housing crisis in the U.S. This week, the CDC issued a temporary moratorium on evictions until October 3, 2021, for families in areas with substantial or high transmission rates. This saves many families but not all. Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, join CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss why they feel "America is designed to have a housing crisis."