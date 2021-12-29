U.S. hits record number of new COVID-19 infections Monday as Omicron variant spreads The U.S. has surpassed its daily record high of COVID-19 cases as a new wave of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant continues. More than 441,000 new cases were recorded Monday, the highest daily total since early January. Officials say the Omicron variant accounts for 58% of cases, and remains the dominant strain. CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Meg Oliver report on the latest developments. Then, Dr. Adrian Burrowes, family medicine physician and CEO of CFP Physicians Group, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss.