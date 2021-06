U.S. health officials urge Americans to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is now spreading around the globe. U.S. health officials say the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are effective against the dangerous strain, but unvaccinated communities are still at high risk for infection. Dr. Annalee Baker is an emergency medicine physician at NYU Langone Health. She joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.