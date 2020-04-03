U.S. farmers struggle with coronavirus' effect on labor Farmers across the country are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Some dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk due to school and restaurant closures slashing demand, while others are struggling to harvest crops with a lack of workers. Seasonal workers are facing challenges coming to the U.S. as the virus has forced some countries to shut their borders. Mark Strassmann speaks to some American farmers who tell him they are facing massive labor shortages.