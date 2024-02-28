Watch CBS News

U.S. economy grew 3.2% in 2023's 4th quarter

New data from the federal government shows the U.S. economy isn't slowing down, growing 3.2% in last year's fourth quarter. Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and economy reporter for the New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss the numbers.
