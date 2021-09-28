U.S. congressional and state legislature redistricting underway Every 10 years, states are required to redraw or redistrict U.S. congressional and state legislature lines following the census. New York will drop to 26 seats in the House of Representatives after losing one in 2020. Redistricting could give Democrats the opportunity to hold on to their majority, but the party has previously been opposed to political gerrymandering and has criticized Republicans for using the practice. Colby Itkowitz, a national politics reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBSN's Ed O'Keefe to discuss that and more.