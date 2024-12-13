Watch CBS News

U.S. concerns about ISIS comeback in Syria

Syria is at a crossroads in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's fall, with fears persisting that ISIS could use the collapse of the regime, and a potential power vacuum, to stage a comeback. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more.
