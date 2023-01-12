U.S., Brazil may team to probe attack on Brazil’s congress: CBS News Flash Jan. 12, 2023 The U.S. and Brazil may work together to investigate Sunday's attack on Brazil's congress and other federal buildings. Reuters reports lawmakers from both countries signed a joint statement condemning political violence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "if" Brazil formally requests U.S. help, Washington would respond "expeditiously." Russia is sending a new capsule to the International Space Station next month to bring home three crew members, including an American. The original capsule was damaged by a meteoroid in December. And tennis champ Naomi Osaka says she's pregnant.