U.S.-bound Afghan evacuation flights temporarily halted over measles concern U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees remain suspended because of concerns about measles cases, a Biden administration official told reporters. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the massive operation to resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees in the U.S. and the latest on the reported cases of "child brides"