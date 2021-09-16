Live

China looms large over national security moves

Tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating as the White House announces a new pact with the U.K. and Australia to counter Beijing's growing military and economic influence across the world. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the future of U.S.-China relations and other news from the White House, including a new book that reveals General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called China in the waning days of the Trump administration.
