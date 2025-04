U.S. and El Salvador won't return mistakenly deported man, Trump considers pause on auto tariffs El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Monday rejected the idea that he would bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a notorious Salvadorian prison last month. Meanwhile, President Trump also suggested he may pause some tariffs on the auto industry. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand has the latest.