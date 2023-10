U.S. airstrikes hit Iranian-backed militias in Syria The U.S. military conducted strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed groups in retaliation for recent attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. U.S. officials on Thursday night told reporters the strikes were carried out newar Abu Kamal in Syria by a pair of F-16s against a weapons storage area and an ammunition storage area. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports.