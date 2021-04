U.S. airstrike kills key al Qaeda leader, "Khorasan" chief The Pentagon confirms a dangerous al Qaeda leader is dead, killed in a U.S. airstrike. Muhsin al-Fadhli was a leader of the Khorasan group, a terror network plotting against the U.S. and Europe. Once a close associate of Osama bin Laden, al-Fadhli knew about 9/11 before the attacks. The successful airstrike near Sarmada, Syria two weeks ago follows a hunt lasting years. Holly Williams reports.