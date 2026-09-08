U.S. Air Force officer rescued from Iran speaks for the first time to 60 Minutes After a U.S. warplane was shot down over Iran, the Air Force and American special forces rescued the two-man crew in one of the largest and most complex rescue operations in U.S. military history. For the 59th season premiere of 60 Minutes, correspondent Norah O'Donnell interviews the weapon systems officer who spent two days on the ground in Iran. In his first public account of what happened, the colonel describes surviving a harrowing ejection and being injured, how he evaded Iranian forces and what he said to his rescuers when they arrived.