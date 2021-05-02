U.S. aid shipments arrive in India as country battles deadly second wave The U.S. is sending emergency aid shipments to India as the nation battles against a deadly second wave of COVID-19. CBS senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on the status of the outbreak there and in Brazil, where deaths are skyrocketing. Then, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on new travel restrictions barring most travel into the U.S. from India, which will go into effect Tuesday.