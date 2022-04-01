Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: U.S. adds 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in the month of March, a sign the economy is continuing to rebound and the job market is growing. Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas at BlackRock, joined CBS News to break down the data.
