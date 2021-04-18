Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Up, up and away: Travel industry prepares for post-pandemic surge
Prince Philip is laid to rest at Windsor
Why Crosley Green's freedom still hangs in the balance
Congressional caucus would champion "Anglo-Saxon" traditions
Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting
COVID-19 death toll tops 3 million worldwide
Macron urges countries to draw "clear red lines" with Russia
Moderna plans to have third vaccine booster shot ready by fall
A single text message was key to bringing home a lost hiker
Coronavirus Crisis
CDC panel adjourns without vote on extending J&J COVID vaccine pause
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Michigan officials request help as COVID-19 cases surge
You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?
Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center
What's behind the push for a 4th stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Update on Orlando mass shooting victims
Family and friends of those injured in the Orlando mass shooting are waiting to hear updates on their loved ones. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN from outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center with more on the victims.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On