Update on Jan. 6 probe and the dueling endorsements of Pence and Trump in Georgia CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Michelle Miller to discuss the significance of subpoenas issued to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP members in teh January 6 investigation. They also talk about former Vice President Mike Pence rallying for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp while former President Trump throws his support behind challenger David Perdue.